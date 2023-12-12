SCR to run 22 additional Sabarimala special trains

To clear rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 22 additional special trains between various destinations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: To clear rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 22 additional special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, Secunderabad – Kollam (07111) will run on December 27 and January 3, 10 and 17, Kollam – Secunderabad (07112) on December 28 and January 5, 12 and 19, Kakinada Town – Kottayam (07113) on December 28 and January 4, 11 and 18.

Also Read 10 new Vande Bharat Express trains to be launched soon

Likewise, the Kottayam – Kakinada Town (07114) will run on December 30 and January 6, 13 and 20, Secunderabad – Kottayam (07117) on January 2; Kottayam – Secunderabad (07118) on January 4; Secunderabad – Kottayam (07009) on January 6 and 13, and Kottayam – Secunderabad (07010) on January 8 and 15.

These special trains consist of First AC, 2AC, 3 AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Elimination of stoppage:

In view of works between Uppal – Hasanparthi stations in Kazipet, the stoppage of Kazipet – Sirpur Town (17003) and Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17233) services running between December 13 and 27 have been temporarily eliminated at Hasanparthi railway station.