SCR to run 22 additional Sabarimala special trains

Hyderabad: To clear rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 22 additional special trains between various destinations.
Accordingly, Secunderabad – Kollam (07111) will run on December 27 and January 3, 10 and 17, Kollam – Secunderabad (07112) on December 28 and January 5, 12 and 19, Kakinada Town – Kottayam (07113) on December 28 and January 4, 11 and 18.
Likewise, the Kottayam – Kakinada Town (07114) will run on December 30 and January 6, 13 and 20, Secunderabad – Kottayam (07117) on January 2; Kottayam – Secunderabad (07118) on January 4; Secunderabad – Kottayam (07009) on January 6 and 13, and Kottayam – Secunderabad (07010) on January 8 and 15.
These special trains consist of First AC, 2AC, 3 AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.
Elimination of stoppage:
In view of works between Uppal – Hasanparthi stations in Kazipet, the stoppage of Kazipet – Sirpur Town (17003) and Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17233) services running between December 13 and 27 have been temporarily eliminated at Hasanparthi railway station.