‘Scrap national eligibility test for labour intensive posts in Railways’

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar urged the union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to scrap the practice of having a national level eligibility test for the recruitment of labour intensive Group C and D categories in the Railways. He wanted the recruitment to be done by zonal recruitment agencies like RRBs with 95 per cent reservation to local candidates.

- Advertisement -

He also suggested for holding separate exams for the Group C and D at the regional level and they should be in the local/ regional languages only, he said requesting the union Minister to redesign the existing policy and implement a well thought of examination procedures.

In a letter addressed to the Railway Minister, Vinod Kumar said the series of violent protests in Bihar over Railway exam could have been avoided if the changes suggested by him and other MPs in the Railway recruitment process to the then Railway Minsiter Piyush Goyal during 2014-19. He said the TRS MPs have cautioned about the aftermath of having a national eligibility test for the Group C and D candidates. Unfortunately, the requests were not paid a heed and the violent protests were the effects of the lopsided policy.

Wrote a letter to the hon’ble @RailMinIndia Sri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji. Recruitment of candidates for Group C and D posts in Indian Railways must be done by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)at zonal level with 95% reservations for locals. @PMOIndia @SCRailwayIndia pic.twitter.com/b0YrGZYb7F — B Vinod Kumar (@vinodboianpalli) January 29, 2022

Conducting exams at a centralised level for local candidates is detrimental to the rights of the backward sections of Telangana. For many years, Group C and D posts in SCR have been allocated to people from north India. They did not even know the local languages but are working as gangmen/lineman/Class4 employees in various stations across rural Telangana. The State lost jobs reserved for and deserved by the locals to people from other States, he said.

The union Government’s proposal of ‘One nation, One everything’ also hurt the interests of the underprivileged sections such as the SCs, STs and other backward classes in respective States, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .