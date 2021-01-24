Scruples set for an encore in Bengaluru feature

False rails are up

Bengaluru: The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Scruples, who is in fine form, may score an encore in the AS Ramaiah Winter Million 1200 metres, terms for 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

Selections

1. Limited Source 1, Infinite Spirit 2, Bombix 3

2. Happy Dancing 1, My Vision 2, Track Striker 3

3. Glenary 1, Four Wheel Drive 2, Griffin 3

4. Abira 1, Galvarino 2, Cuban Pete 3

5. Scruples 1, Winmylove 2, Magellan 3

6. Cosmic Ray 1, Prevalent Force 2, Northern Alliance 3

7. Asgardia 1, Venus Bay 2, The Corporal 3

8. Bloom Buddy 1, See My Heels 2, Country’s Jewel 3

Day’s Best: Scruples.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

