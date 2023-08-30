Sculptors innovate as Ganesh Chaturthi comes closer in Hyderabad

With an age-old tradition that has been passed down through generations, these artisans are the unsung heroes of Ganesh Chaturthi, infusing life into clay and other materials

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 30 August 23

Workshops are full of activity with demand for both PoP and clay idols. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: As the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi starts to envelop the city, one of the most inspiring aspects of the celebrations is the intricately crafted Ganesha idols that grace every corner. Behind these captivating idols are the skilled hands and creative minds of Hyderabad’s dedicated idol artisans.

With an age-old tradition that has been passed down through generations, these artisans are the unsung heroes of Ganesh Chaturthi, infusing life into clay and other materials.

In a world that is rapidly modernising, the art of idol sculpting holds a special place. Many of these artisans come from families with a long lineage of sculptors, and their dedication to the craft is nothing short of remarkable.

“Every idol, we create carries the legacy of our ancestors. It’s not just about making an idol, it’s about connecting with our roots and contributing to the spirit of the festival,” says Ramesh Kumar, a third-generation artisan, who currently works at a idol-making factory in Uppal.

The journey from a raw block of material to an idol is no small feat. It requires an amalgamation of artistic vision, technical skill, and spiritual devotion. These artisans spend months refining their designs, meticulously chiseling the features, and ensuring every detail is perfect.

One of the challenges they face is striking a balance between tradition and innovation. While they strive to maintain the essence of traditional idols, they also experiment with contemporary designs and materials to keep up with changing preferences.

“We blend traditional techniques with modern elements to create idols that resonate with the younger generation while still honouring our heritage,” explains Ramesh.

Dhoolpet, long regarded as the epicentre of idol craftsmanship in the city, is a beehive of activity during this season. Among the workshops bustling with activity is that of the award-winning sculptor, Sunder Kalakar.

Workers here are putting in relentless hours day and night to ensure the idols are ready for the grand celebrations. The workshop has become a site for those seeking exceptional Ganesha idols, drawing enthusiasts not only from Hyderabad, but also from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh.

In response to the diverse preferences of the clientele, the artisans at Sunder Kalakar’s factory craft idols using both clay and Plaster of Paris (PoP). “So far, we’ve received around 120 orders. Both PoP idols and clay idols are in demand,” says a member of the factory. The clay is sourced from Gujarat to ensure the raw materials is of the highest quality.

The fusion of tradition and innovation is evident in the idols created here. Artisans skillfully blend age-old sculpting techniques with contemporary designs to cater to the evolving tastes of the community.

Also Read Khairatabad Ganesh to stay eco-friendly for second year