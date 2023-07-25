Seasonal diseases: Telangana health department urges citizens to observe dry day once a week

Incessant rains in the past few days in Hyderabad and across other parts of Telangana have created ideal conditions for the surge in water and vector-borne diseases

Hyderabad: Incessant rains in the past few days in Hyderabad and across other parts of Telangana have created ideal conditions for the surge in water and vector-borne diseases. To counter the risk of a flare-up of seasonal diseases, the State health department has urged families in urban centres to take precautions from mosquito breeding and observe dry day on Sunday.

Given the possibility of a rise in vector-borne ailments like dengue, malaria and chikungunya, the State health department is collaborating with GHMC and other municipalities in the districts to implement dry day once a week on Sunday.

State Health Minister, T Harish Rao recently launched such an initiative and urged families to spend 10 minutes once a week on Sunday in their homes to identify sources that store water in their households and empty them immediately.

The authorities have requested families to keep a close tab on pots that hold indoor plants at home, air-coolers, empty coconut shells etc and empty their contents.

“Cleanliness should begin at home. While the State health department will implement its monsoon action plan and ensure outdoors are maintain properly, families at a more individual level must take precautions indoors during this monsoon season. I urge people to observe dry day once a week on Sunday. Spend 10 minutes that day to identify sources that hold water and empty them,” State Health Minister, T Harish Rao, said.