Telangana has 425 EV charging stations, 3,000 to come by 2025

By Mitu David Published Date - 03:33 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: With access to charging stations playing a significant role in the decisions to purchase an electric vehicle by most of the consumers, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), a nodal agency for implementing EV infrastructure in the State, has started setting up electric charging stations across the State.

So far it has set up about 425 charging stations, both private and government, across the State since the launch of Telangana Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030. According to Redco officials, it has begun the process of installing about 50 DC fast electric vehicle public charging stations in the GHMC limits and so far it has set up about 60 of them and the balance was at various stages.

The State government has plans to set up at least 1,000 charging stations in next few months and about 3,000 by 2025, officials said, adding that the State government to meet its aggressive EV targets has increased the pace of charging infrastructure and has been giving top priority to setting up of EV charging stations across the State.

The State government has been providing locations and granting permissions to private vendors who need to create the required infrastructure and manpower for setting up charging stations, the official said. As per norms, EV charging stations must be installed every three kilometres in cities and every 25 kms on highways on both sides.

According to data available with the Road Transport Department, so far about 68,340 EV vehicles have been sold in the State. As per the State’s Electric Vehicle Policy, the first two lakh electric two-wheelers and the first 5,000 four-wheelers will get a 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees.

As per the data available with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), 6,586 Public Charging Stations (PCS) are operational in the country as on March 21, 2023. Of them, Delhi has 1845, Karnataka (704), Maharashtra (660), Telangana (425), Uttar Pradesh (449), Tamil Nadu (441) and Andhra Pradesh (222). A total of 419 Public Charging Stations (PCS) are operating across national highways in the country.

Under FAME India Scheme Phase II, Rs. 800 crore has been sanctioned to three PSU oil marketing companies (OMC) for setting up 7,432 public fast-charging EV stations across the country. India is home to 21.7 lakh registered electric vehicles (EV) and of them 4.65 lakh are in Uttar Pradesh, 2.26 lakh in Maharashtra, 2.03 lakh in Delhi and 1.83 lakh in Bengaluru. As many as 6,315 electric buses have been sanctioned so far for 65 state and local body entities.

Total Charging Stations: 6586

Delhi:1845

Karnataka: 704

Maharashtra: 660

Telangana: 425

Uttar Pradesh: 449

Andhra Pradesh: 222

Tamil Nadu: 441

Sanctioned EV charging Stations to OMC: 7,432

Total EV Vehicles in Country: 21.7 lakh

Uttar Pradesh: 4.65 lakh

Maharashtra : 2.26 lakh

Delhi: 2.03 lakh

Bengaluru: 1.83 lakh

Telangana: 68,340