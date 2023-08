Sec’bad-Srikakulam Road special train to clear extra rush

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Special trains will be run between Secunderabad and Srikakulam Road in order to clear extra rush. According to railway authorities here on Friday, train No. 07069 Secunderabad-Srikakulam Road special train will leave Secunderabad on August 14 Monday at 19.30hrs to reach Srikakulam Road at 12.30 hrs.

In the return direction the train No.07070 Srikakulam Road – Secunderabad Special train will leave Srikakulam Road on Aug. 15 Tuesday at 15.00hrs to reach Secunderabad at 08.45 hrs on the next day.

Stoppages: Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaaluru, BhimavaramTown, Tanuku, Niddadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, between Secunderabad and Srikakulam Road.

Composition 1ST AC-1, 2nd AC-3, 3rd AC-2, Sleeper Class-11, General Second Class-2, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.