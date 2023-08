| One Way Special Train To Be Run Between Secunderabad Rangapara North

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: A one-way special train will be run between Secunderabad and Rangapara North to clear extra rush.

According to railway authorities here on Wednesday, train No. 02814 Rangapara North- Secunderabad One Way Special special express train will leave Rangapara North on Thursday at 05:15hrs on August 10 to reach reach Secunderabad on Saturday at 04.15hrs.

Stoppages: This special train will have stoppages Udalguri, Tangla, Rangiya, Malbari, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar,New Alidharpur, New Coochbehar, Mathabhanga, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, , Malda Town, Rampurhat, Bardhaman, Dakuni, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur between the Rangapara North and Secunderabad stations.

Composition: Sleeper Class-09, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

