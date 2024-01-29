Hyderabad: Dastkari Haat Samiti’s craft expo to be held in February

Visitors will be able to explore around 90 stalls, showcasing an extensive range of traditional and modern crafts this year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: Dastkari Haat Samiti announced the return of their craft exhibition with its second edition, to be held at National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) from 11 onwards between February 3 and 11.

The event promises to be an exciting blend of traditional craftsmanship and innovative designs, featuring a wide array of products and experiences. Visitors will be able to explore around 90 stalls, showcasing an extensive range of traditional and modern crafts this year.

This would include weaves, hand block prints, embroideries and a variety of crafts in materials like grass, bamboo, and more. The highlights of the exhibition would include the tribal bamboo craft from Chhattisgarh, brass and paper crafts from New Delhi, mud and leather works from Gujarat, and others. People can also experience hands-on learning with artisans demonstrating Pattachitra art, Gold Leaf embossed Pichhwais, Madhubani art, Sea shell art, and others.

The exhibition will feature live performances of Rajasthani folk music and Kalbelia dance by internationally acclaimed folk artist, Latif Khan Manganiar from Barmer, Rajasthan.