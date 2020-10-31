Section 144 in Dubbak from Nov 1 evening

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Siddipet: Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis stated that Section 144 would be in force at all the villages under Dubbak Assembly Constituency from 6 pm on November 1 to 6 pm on November 4. The by-election for Dubbak Constituency is slated to be held on November 3.

In a statement, the Commissioner called upon the people that they will not allow more than five people to gather at one place during the aforesaid days. Asking the people not to wear or hold the party flags or placards during these three days, the CP said that they have also banned the use of public address system.

He further said that they have also banned the staging of dharnas, rastarokos, rallies, and bursting of crackers. Strict action will be taken against the violaters, said the Commissioner.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .