Secunderabad Club manager killed in accident at Madhapur

Hyderabad: An alleged case of drunk driving by a man in a Mercedes Benz car claimed the life of Secunderabad Club manager Gautam Dev while his wife was injured.
The accident occurred at the Cyber Towers junction in Madhapur on Thursday midnight.
The police said Dev and his wife Swetha were proceeding towards Kondapur from Madhapur when the car going towards Kukatpally hit the bike driven by Dev.
The couple were rushed to a nearby hospital where Dev succumbed to his injuries. The police have booked a case of culpable homicide against the car driver Kasi Vishwanath and detained him.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .