Secunderabad Club manager killed in accident at Madhapur

The police said Dev and his wife Swetha were proceeding towards Kondapur from Madhapur when the car going towards Kukatpally hit the bike driven by Dev.

By | Published: 12:59 pm

Hyderabad: An alleged case of drunk driving by a man in a Mercedes Benz car claimed the life of Secunderabad Club manager Gautam Dev while his wife was injured.

The accident occurred at the Cyber Towers junction in Madhapur on Thursday midnight.

The police said Dev and his wife Swetha were proceeding towards Kondapur from Madhapur when the car going towards Kukatpally hit the bike driven by Dev.