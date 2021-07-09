‘Secunderabad leads in implementation of welfare schemes’

Dy Speaker opens 267 2BHK units at SC Bose Nagar and Dhobighat

Hyderabad: In terms of implementation of welfare schemes and developmental initiatives, Secunderabad constituency is leading from the front, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao said. On Thursday, a total of 60 double-bedroom housing units at SC Bose Nagar in Sitaphalmandi division and 207 housing units at Dhobighat under Mettuguda division were inaugurated. The Deputy Speaker, along with Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor M Srilatha, corporators, officials and others participated in the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Rao highlighted the lack of required land in Secunderabad Assembly constituency for taking up the double-bedroom housing scheme given the presence of several institutions such as Railways, Osmania University and others. Hence, available land was used for 60 housing units in a five-storey building at SC Bose Nagar and 207 housing units in a nine-storey complex at Dhobighat, he said.

For 104 housing units in Sai Nagar and 48 units at Azad Chandrashekhar Nagar, works were progressing at a fast pace, Rao said, adding that beneficiaries from Secunderabad would also be accommodated in the 2BHK housing projects coming up for beneficiaries hailing from weaker sections on the city outskirts.

In his address, Mahmood Ali said the State government was fully committed for betterment of living conditions of the poor and needy. “After the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced several welfare programmes and one such happens to be the double-bedroom housing for people from weaker sections,” he said.

