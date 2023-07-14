Selfie suicide video goes viral in Rajanna-Sircilla

A selfie video recorded by the deceased person before hanging himself went viral on social media

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: Admonished and thrashed by his mother for his bad habits, a teenager Bhukya Dinesh hanged himself to a tree in Kammaripeta village on Thursday, but his body was noticed by villagers on Friday.

A selfie video recorded by the deceased person before hanging himself went viral on social media.

In the video, Dinesh addressed his brother and told him that he decided to end his “pathetic” life. He maintained that one should either be borne in a rich familly or a poor family, but none should be forced to lead a “pathetic” life. He alleged that his mother thrashed him with a broom in the morning. “But, I am not too worried about it. I am fed up with the words told to me by others. So, I have decided to end life”, Dinesh told his brother asking him to take care of their family members.

According to villagers, a ninth class dropout, Dinesh (17) addicted to bad habits. Fed up with his attitude, his mother Jyothi thrashed him on Thursday morning. Disappointed over mother’s reaction, Dinesh committed suicide by hanging himself with a towel from a tree. Police registered a case and investigation is in progress.