Senior Congress leader records statement in anti-slogan case against KCR

As an election strategy, these cars were parked in the Gandhi Bhavan premises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 09:11 PM

Hyderabad: The Begum Bazaar police on Saturday have recorded the statement of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee PCC Vice-President Kiran Kumar Chamala in a case booked against him for allegedly writing anti-slogans on three cars against BRS chief K.Chandrashekhar Rao.

Earlier a notice was issued to Kiran Kumar asking him to appear before the investigation officer to give his statement on the same