Senior scribe MD Pasha dies in road accident near Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Jangaon: A scribe working with the Andhra Jyothi newspaper, Mohammed Pasha (48) died as his motorcycle was hit by a mini-passenger truck at Pembarthi village near here on Saturday. He was working for the vernacular daily for two decades. Pasha started his career as the reporter of the Prajasakti in Lingala Ganapuram mandal in 1997. He was active in the student union groups of the Left ideology while he was doing his BA at the ABV College in Jangaon.

Pasha, who was unmarried, had been actively involved in social service activities, and filed many stories championing the poor and downtrodden. He was attacked several times by the rowdy elements, but he continued with his job fearlessly, said his friends. He also founded the Navayuva Chaitanya Youth Association, an NGO, in 2006 and took up service activities. He was going to collect some news when the tragic incident happened, said Kodam Kumara Swamy, a fellow journalist, and urged the management of the Andhra Jyothi, Telangana Media Academy, journalist unions to help his parents and family members.

Learning about the incident, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has expressed shock and grief over the untimely death of Pasha. “He was a good journalist,” he said and expressed his condolences to the family members. He also promised to provide possible help to the family members.