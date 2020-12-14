Sepaktakraw to form association in all new districts

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Sepaktakraw Association has announced the formation of new districts associations as per the guidelines of Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS).

This was decided at the Executive Committee meeting of the association held on Monday at Olympic Bhavan, Lal Bahadur Stadium. D Sridhar, President of the association, chaired the meeting.

In the meeting, secretary Sri S.R.Premraj said that they discussed the development of sepaktakraw game in all the districts of the state. The secretary also informed that Sanjeev Reddy of Nizamabad District and Bhaskar Goud of Mahabubnagar were nominated as vice-presidents of the association.

