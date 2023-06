Septuagenarian killed in road accident in Siddipet

70-year-old man died when a speeding RTC bus knocked down his two-wheeler at Chinna Krishnapuram of Kukunurpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Siddipet: A 70-year-old man died when a speeding RTC bus knocked down his two-wheeler at Chinna Krishnapuram of Kukunurpally on Saturday evening.

Parvatham Narsaiah (70) of Kukunurpally was heading towards Chinna Krishnapuram on his bike when the Jangaon-bound RTC bus hit him. He died on the spot.

A case was registered.