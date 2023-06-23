Huge quantity of expired seeds, pesticides seized in Siddipet

Police and agriculture officials urged farmers to take receipts for each and every purchase from seed and pesticide shops

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Task Force, Agriculture officials are checking the stocks at a seed shop in Siddipet district on Friday.

Siddipet: Siddipet Task Force Police along with agriculture officials have raided seed shops in Doulthabad Mandal and seized a huge quantity of expired seeds and unpacked seeds, expired pesticides and powders on Friday.

Task Force checked stocks at Telangana Traders, Sri Lakshmi Seva Kendram, Jyothi Traders, and Balaji Rythu Seva Kendram and seized 75 kgs of loose seeds, 60 liters of expired pesticides, 55 kgs of expired powder, and 75 kgs of expired seed packets of different crops.

In a statement, police and agriculture officials urged farmers to take receipts for each and every purchase from seed and pesticide shops. Farmers were also asked to call 87126 67100 to report any sale of spurious seeds or expired seeds.