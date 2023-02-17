Series of events mark KCR’s birthday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: A jubilant mood prevailed across the State as people from different sections celebrated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday on Friday by organizing free food distribution to the poor, cake cutting, special pujas in temples, sports tournaments and many other programmes. The city was decked up with colourful banners and hoardings depicting the State government’s different welfare and development programmes for the benefit of all sections.

The Chief Minister spent quality time with his family at the farm house in Gajwel. With the Bharat Rashtra Samtihi (BRS) party founder turning 69, wishes poured in from leaders across the country. President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, M K Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan, Himanta Biswa Sarma, YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Arvind Kejriwal respectively extended birthday wishes to the Chief Minister.

“Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. I pray for his long life and good health,” the Prime Minister tweeted. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted “Heartiest Birthday Greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Thiru K Chandrasekhar Rao Garu. Wishing you a long and healthy life in service of the people of Telangana and in fighting divisive politics,”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared a photo of the two leaders on the social media platform and said “Warm birthday wishes to K Chandrashekar Rao Garu. Your dedication to public service and efforts to foster healthy relations with other states, especially Kerala, are truly appreciated. Best wishes for your good health and continued success.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “Warm birthday wishes to Chief Minister of Telangana Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao ji. May maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless him with good health and a long life.”

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shripad Y Naik and Raosaheb Patil Danve were also among those who wished him. Megastar Chiranjeevi also tweeted, wishing the Chief Minister a long and healthy life.

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar wished that the Chief Minister be blessed with a long and healthy life.

At the BRS headquarters in the city, Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Khairthabad MAL Danam Nagender along with senior leaders cut a huge cake weighing 69 kgs. BRS MLC K Kavitha participated in birthday celebrations at the LB stadium on Thursday midnight. On Friday, she performed special pujas at Balkampet Yellamma temple.

State Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and BRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar offered prayers in a temple at Keesaragutta here and planted saplings at the urban eco park, Keesara.

People extended their wishes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on his birthday on Friday in different and innovative ways.

Dupa Dipa Naivedhya Archaka Sangham performed special pujas at 5000 temples across the State and prayed for the wellbeing of the Chief Minister.

While, farmers from Wanaparthy made a huge portrait of the Chief Minister using groundnut, horsegram and salt colours at Market yard in the district, a youth leader from BRS expressed his love using paragliders.

Sporting “Ab ki bar kisan sarkar” and “Happy Birthday KCR Sir”, the colourful paragliders flew around the Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet, catching the attention of passersby. The initiative was taken by BRS State youth leader Aravind Alishetty.

Soon after the images and videos of the paragliders were posted on social media platforms, they went viral.

Other States

Not just in Telangana, the Chief Minister’s birthday was celebrated on a grand note in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi and other places as well.

The BRS unit of Andhra Pradesh leaders, led by Chandrashekhar participated in a blood donation camp at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank, Jubilee Hills. At the BRS office, New Delhi, a huge cake was cut as part of the celebrations. Similarly, in Odisha, Nanded of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the occasion was celebrated in a grand way.