Serious action will be taken if podu land survey disrupted, warns Kothagudem Collector

Published Date - 08:50 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty directed the DCHS to issue a show cause to a food contractor for failing to follow prescribed menu in supplying food to patients at Yellandu government hospital in the district.

At a meeting with officials here on Monday he noted that during his visit to Yellandu Hospital on Nov 4 it was observed that the quality of food and menu was not being followed and an explanation from the contractor had to be sought.

The Collector stressed on the need of providing quality food as per the prescribed menu to the patients receiving medical treatment in the government hospitals in the district. He suggested that food items should be checked by medical officers frequently.

It was very important to provide quality and clean food along with medical treatment in all government hospitals. There should be no shortage of cooking staff and strict action would be taken if there was a shortage, he warned.

Referring to the regularisation process of house sites under the GO 76, Durisgetty told officials to expedite the survey process and complete it by the end of November month. The district officials appointed to supervise the process have to examine the survey process.

During a video conference later in the day with revenue, forest, police and panchayat raj officers, the Collector told them to initiate serious action against those disrupting podu lands survey in the district.

The podu lands survey was an important work initiated by the State government and it has to be completed by Nov 25 in a transparent manner. As many as 305 teams have been formed for conducting the survey in 726 habitations of 332 gram panchayats.

Enquiry of 45, 682 claims was completed out of 83, 663 claims submitted by podu farmers. Survey of 1.13 lakh acres was completed out of a total of 2.99 lakh acres of land and survey of 1.86 lakh acres has to be completed within the prescribed time limit, Durishetty told officials

Superintendent of Police D. Vineeth G told police officers to take those, who were creating trouble in the survey process. Police deployment would be made in problematic and sensitive areas while keeping troublesome persons under surveillance.