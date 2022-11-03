Kothagudem: Work for development of municipalities, junior assistants told

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has told the VROs, who were accommodated in the municipal department as junior assistants, to contribute their best for the development of municipalities in the district. He addressed a one-day awareness cum training programme on municipal laws and duties for the junior assistants of Kothagudem, Yellandu, Paloncha and Manugur municipalities here on Thursday.

The Collector informed that as many as 38 village revenue officers (VROs) have been accommodated as junior assistants in municipal offices in Kothagudem district. He congratulated the VROs for becoming a part of the municipal department, a crucial one for rendering public services.

The State government has simplified the process of availing municipal services and the junior assistants have to keep themselves updated with regard to the government guidelines in offering services to the public, Durishetty suggested.

He noted the services of VROs in the revenue department were commendable and they have to display the same spirit as junior assistants in the municipal department. The municipalities in the district have achieved good progress in the past three years and became Swachh Municipalities.

Later in the day the Collector held a meeting with health, women and child welfare department officers and directed them to submit proposals for developing infrastructure in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals in the district.

Durishetty directed the officials to take steps to offer health services to pregnant women at Manugur and Aswaraopet hospitals and to set up birth waiting rooms. He wanted proposals on vacant posts in the hospitals, for setting up physical exercise equipment for pregnant women, for drawing paintings on the walls and playing kits for kids in Anganwadi centres.

Kothagudem, Yellandu, Paloncha and Manugur municipal commissioners, Naveen, Ankushvali, Srikanth and Madhavi, DCHS Dr. G Ravi Babu, Women and Child Welfare Officer Varalakshmi and CPO Srinivasa Rao attended the meetings.