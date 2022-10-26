Prepare action plan for water supply in summer, Kothagudem Collector tells officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

The Collector held a meeting with municipal chairpersons, municipal commissioners, special officers, town planning officers and engineering officials here on Wednesday to review Pattana Pragathi works.

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed municipal commissioners in the district to prepare a comprehensive action plan for uninterrupted water supply in all municipalities in the ensuing summer.

The Collector held a meeting with municipal chairpersons, municipal commissioners, special officers, town planning officers and engineering officials here on Wednesday to review Pattana Pragathi works.

Speaking on the occasion, he told the officials to lay focus on drinking water supply and road maintenance in urban areas in the district. Steps have to be taken to identify the areas where water supply was problematic and prepare plans to rectify the problems.

Durishetty expressed anger at the delay in Vaikunta Dhamams and integrated markets construction work. He sought to know how the works could be completed if the contractors engage just five labourers in a day and directed officials to issue show-cause notices to municipal EE and DE.

Works were being dragged on over a year and the engineering officials failed to act when the contractors were delaying the works. There was no progress in Kothagudem integrated market works since the last review meeting held a month ago, the Collector noted.

He suggested setting up a LPG based crematorium at Yellandu. He directed the engineering officials to submit a daily schedule of Vaikunta Dhamam and integrated markets works in order to speed up the works.

Durishetty wanted to set up Telangana Kreeda Pranganams in all the wards of municipalities in the district within 15 days of time. He reviewed the progress of football, basketball and athletic track works in Kothagudem municipality.