Session on arbitration issues conducted in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: With Municipal Administration department dealing with several arbitration cases, a session was organized for officials on construction laws, work contracts, delays and extensions, common disputes and duties of independent consultants, contract administrators and Engineer-in-charge.

The session on arbitration issues was conducted by Ratan Singh, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court. During the discussion, he laid stressed on the need for proper keeping of records for averting disputes.

Ratan Singh spoke on the need for awareness of law, due diligence, and appointment of professionals for proper delay analysis and determining the reasons for delay.

The session also emphasized on the approach of arbitrators in construction arbitrations, and factors such as handing over of land versus mobilisation of resources by concessionaires, which are common issues in such arbitrations.

The Senior Advocate also recommended that data pertaining to all projects should be digitally managed to ensure it was not impacted due to change in officials supervising the projects and the need for compilation of data chronologically issue-wise and the proper format.

Special Chief Secretary (MAUD) Arvind Kumar and 100 officials, including department heads, Chief Engineers, legal, and accounts officers from HMWS&SB, HMDA, HMRL, QQSUDA, HRDCL, TUFIDC and CDMA, participated in the session.