Osmania University delegation, startups attend India Startup Festival 2023

AtmosBlue and Aigen Labs went on to win prizes at the pitching competition who were presented with appreciation awards by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai in presence of J. A. Chowdary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: A delegation from Osmania University led by Dr. R. Hafeez Basha, CEO – Osmania Technology Business Incubator, along with three of its startups Aigen Labs, Scuti Tech Labs and AtmosBlue attended the India Startup Festival (ISF 2023) at Chikkaballapur.

AtmosBlue and Aigen Labs went on to win prizes at the pitching competition who were presented with appreciation awards by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai in presence of J. A. Chowdary, Former Special Chief Secretary Government of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and presently IT Advisor, Government of Karnataka.

Osmania Foundation supported the travel expenses and accommodation for the delegation while ISF 2023 provided a complementary stall and free entry without any registration fee only for this delegation as an exception considering the legacy of Osmania University.

There are 16 such startups at Osmania Technology Business Incubator which is headed by the Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder as the Managing Director and Prof. E. Vidya Sagar as the in-charge Director.