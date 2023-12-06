Seven MP seats from Telangana to fall vacant soon

The term of Rajya Sabha members Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, J Santosh Kumar and Vaddiraju Ravichandra will expire on April 2 next year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: At least four Lok Sabha seats and three Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana will fall vacant in the Parliament in less than four months.

In the recent elections to the Telangana State Legislative Assembly, four Lok Sabha MPs – A Revanth Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from the Congress and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy from the BRS – got elected. All of them are expected to to retain their MLA seats and accordingly, are bound to resign from their MP seats. Both Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy are learnt to have already submitted their resignations to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Meanwhile, three Rajya Sabha seats pertaining to the BRS will be vacated over the next four months. The term of Rajya Sabha members Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, J Santosh Kumar and Vaddiraju Ravichandra will expire on April 2 next year.