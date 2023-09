| Several Trains To Be Diverted Click For Details

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Visakhapatnam: Due to Pre Non-Inter locking Works between Makudi-Sirpur-Sripur Kagaz Nagar- stations for commissioning of the third line in Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway, several trains will be diverted.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway here, the Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh express from September 20 to 25 will run diverted route Vizianagaram,Titlagarh ,Raipur, Gondia, Nagpur.

Similarly, the Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam express leaving Visakhapatnam on Sept. 14 and 21, and in the return journey from Gandhidham on Sept. 24 will run diverted route Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia, Nagpur.

Also, Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Swarnajayanthi express leaving Visakhapatnam on Sept. 22 and 25, and leaving Hazrat Nizmuddin on Sept. 20 and 24 will run diverted route Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia, Nagpur.

Besides, the Puri-Okha SF express leaving Puri on Sept. 24 will run diverted route Vizianagaram,Titlagarh, Raipur, Nagpur and Wardha.

