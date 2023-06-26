SFI activists stage protests over student’s issues

The protests were staged as part of a ‘chalo collectorate’ call given by the federation’s State committee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

SFI activists staged a protest at district collectortate in Kothagudem on Monday.

Khammam: Students Federation of India (SFI) activists on Monday staged protests at the district collectorates in Kothagudem and Khammam demanding to address issues faced by students in government schools and colleges.

The protests were staged as part of a ‘chalo collectorate’ call given by the federation’s State committee. In Kothagudem, a rally was taken out from KSM Engineering College to the collectorate.

The SFI leaders demanded the district Collector to come out and answer the students. Later they jumped over the collectorate gate, went inside and staged a dharna. SFI state assistant secretary Damera Kiran speaking to the media wanted release of fee reimbursement dues and pending scholarships.

In a similar protest in Khammam, SFI district president T Praveen demanded filling up of vacant teacher and lecturer posts in government schools and colleges.