SFI condemns obstruction of PDSU meeting at Bhadrachalam

The SFI district committee has accused the Congress government of contradicting its assurances that there would be no oppression or illegal detentions against people's movements.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 January 2024, 08:55 PM

The SFI district committee has accused the Congress government of contradicting its assurances that there would be no oppression or illegal detentions against people's movements.

Kothagudem: The Congress government which boasted that there would be no oppression and illegal detentions against people’s movements was acting contrary to its claims, alleged SFI district committee.

SFI district secretary Burra Veerabhadram in a statement here on Tuesday complained that police have disrupted the general council meeting organised by the PDSU district body at Bhadrachalam to discuss educational issues.

Also Read Cancel PJTSAU lands allocation for Telangana High Court construction: SFI

Police obstructed the students’ demonstration, entered the meeting premises and dispersed the delegates stating that there was no permission to organise the meeting. In a democracy everyone has a right to hold meetings freely, he said.

Congress party after coming to power declared that the people of Telangana were freed from the dictatorship and oppression besides asserting that people of the State could live in a free environment, Veerabhadram reminded.

But even before two months had passed since Congress came to power, student activists were being arrested illegally and their meetings were disrupted. Obstructing the PDCU council meeting was murder of democracy and the government should take measures to see that such incidents would not repeat, he added.