Shadnagar police nab inter-state burglary gang, seize 35 tolas of gold

On Tuesday, the Shadnagar police apprehended a five-member gang suspected of interstate burglary, purportedly linked to 23 housebreaking incidents.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 March 2024, 05:19 PM

Hyderabad: A five member gang of inter-state burglars who are allegedly involved in 23 house breaking cases were arrested by the Shadnagar police on Tuesday. The police recovered 35 tolas of gold from them.

The arrested persons who are natives of Maharashtra came to the city regularly and after committing burglaries at different areas returned to their native place,” DCP Shamshabad, Narayan Reddy.

