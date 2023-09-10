Shanmukha, Satyanarayana emerge champions at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Prize winners of different age categories in the 208th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Shanmukha Saish and P Satyanarayana emerged champions in the juniors and open categories respectively at the 208th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High school, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Shanmukha, who studies in Sri Gowthami Smart School, Rajahmundry topped the chart in the juniors category by scoring 6 points in as many rounds while Shravan Ambaru and Parthiv D got second and third places with 5.5 points and 5 points respectively.

In the open category, Satyanarayana won the event by scoring 5.5 points out of 6 rounds while Srivallabhaditya and Kovidhkushal Reddy finished in second and third places with 5 points each.

Results: Top Ten Places: Open Category: 1.P Satyanarayana, 2. Srivallabhaditya G, 3.Kovidhkushal Reddy, 4.Perumallu K, 5.Ritesh Maddukuri, 6. Kranthikiran, 7. Rishi Pallagani, 8. Lalithkumar D, 9. Mallesh B, 10. Thota Jovenkataraman;

Age group prize winners: U-15: Boys: 1. Akhil M, 2. Mahaswin Reddy; Girls: 1. Jayani Sree G, 2. Saanvika P; U-13: Boys: 1.Parthiv D, 2. Anish Erukulla; Girls: 1. Yashashree K, 2. Harini; U-11: Boys: 1. Sravan Ambaru, 2. Abhinav Gandham; Girls: 1. Sahasra Veda, 2. Hyma Sanvitha; U-9: Boys: 1. Aarudh Reddy, 2. Kushaal Srinandan; Girls: 1. Anika Reddy L, 2. Pranaya K; U-7: Boys: 1. Prasidh Ambati, 2. Yuvan Kashyap; Girls: 1. Madhu Sree D, 2. Thrishika Patnaik; Best Woman: Prameela K, Best Veteran: M Ramamohan Rao.

