Sharat Maxivision eye hospitals set up new clinics in Hanamkonda

Sharat Maxivision eye hospitals set up two new clinics, ‘Contoura Vision’ and ‘Myopia Clinic’ as part of their 30th-anniversary celebrations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:36 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Minister Dayakar Rao inaugurating the Sharat Hospitals' clinic in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Hanamkonda: Sharat Maxivision eye hospitals set up two new clinics, ‘Contoura Vision’ and ‘Myopia Clinic’ as part of their 30th-anniversary celebrations here on Sunday.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has inaugurated the clinics in the presence of Dr C Sharat Babu, Director and Managing Partner of Sharat Maxivision Eye Hospitals. On the occasion, Rao commended their dedication to innovation and excellence, congratulating them on the opening of the new clinics while extending his best wishes for their continued success.

Sharat Babu said that the newly inaugurated clinics further solidify their commitment to providing the highest quality eye care to our patients. “With the introduction of Contoura Vision, we take a significant stride toward delivering unparalleled visual outcomes and ensuring the utmost safety for our patients,” he added.

The Myopia clinic at Sharat Maxivision Eye Hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by experienced doctors and optometrists. It offers comprehensive eye evaluations and personalized treatments for managing myopia in children and young adults. The clinic aims to prevent the onset of myopia and reduce its progression by employing the latest research-based treatment options and personalized risk assessments.

Also Read Govt polytechnic colleges in high demand among students in Telangana