Sharukh’s son case: NCB officials planned to extort Rs 25 crore, CBI registers case

The CBI now registered a case against Sameer Wankhede and four others in connection with Sharukh's son case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:21 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai had allegedly tried to extort Rs 25 crore from film actor Shahrukh Khan, after the lattter’s son was arrested from a Goa-bound cruiser on charges of possessing drugs two years ago.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now registered a case against Sameer Wankhede, former NCB Mumbai Zonal Director, his colleagues in NCB forder Superintendent Vishwa Vijaya Singh, former NCB Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan, and two private persons KP Gosavi and Sanvile D’Souza under sections of Prevention of Coruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered on a complaint from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, a bureau press release said on Saturday.

It was alleged that the NCB officials had entered into criminal conspiracy and obtained undue advantage in the form of bribes from the alleged accused of Case No. 94/2021 of NCB Mumbai Zone (arrest of Aryan Khan aboard the cruiser). It was alleged that an information was received by the NCB Mumbai Zone in October, 2021 about consumption/ possession of Narcotics Substances by various individuals on a private Cruise Ship.

It was also alleged that the officials had tried to extort Rs. 25 crore from the family members of the accused persons in case No. 94/2021 of NCB, Mumbai. A token amount of Rs. 50 lakh was allegedly collected also.

The CBI said searches were being conducted on Saturday at 29 locations across Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Lucknow, Chennai & Guwahati etc. which led to recovery of incriminating documents/ articles/ cash.

