SHGs, vendors bank on GHMC’s novel initiatives

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 11:46 PM, Mon - 28 March 22

Under the PM’s Street Vendor Atma Nirbhar Nidhi Scheme, the GHMC is disbursing loans to street vendors. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has not just restricted itself to the development of infrastructure, sanitation and civic works in Hyderabad. In addition to taking up such prestigious infrastructure works, the GHMC in the last few years has launched several novel initiatives aimed at uplifting women from economically weaker sections and for the well-being of street vendors.

Coordinating with banks, the GHMC helped women Self Help Groups (SHG) access loans at a lesser interest. During 2021-22 financial year, a total of Rs 315.23 crore was sanctioned to 5,492 SHGs and from 2014- 15, Rs 2,491.41 crore to 68,759 SHGs was sanctioned.

The women SHG utilised the loans to establish clothing shops, grocery shops, ladies emporiums and food stalls, etc. Speaking to Telangana Today, SHG women said that their lives had changed due to the GHMC initiative. “Many of our group members who paid back the loan promptly were offered loans multiple times. Our SHG members utilised the loan amount to start business and since then, their lives have changed,” says Ayesha from Raja Rejeshwari SHG.

Another beneficiary, Kavita from the Durga Mahila SHG said that accessing the loan was a hassle- free experience. “The complete process of applying for the loan was taken care of by the civic body. We just gave our documents to GHMC officials and within days the loan was sanctioned,” she said. Meanwhile, measures to help street vendors in the city were also taken up by the Urban Community Development wing of the GHMC. Under the PM’s Street Vendor Atma Nirbhar Nidhi Scheme, the civic body disbursed Rs 49.01 crore to 49,013 street vendors in Hyderabad.

The loans were disbursed to people engaged in vending food items including vegetables, fruits, street food, goods, merchandise of daily use, tea, etc on footpaths. In the GHMC limits till date, 1,61,706 street vendors were identified and ID cards were issued to 1,61,282 persons. They were also trained on the use of digital transactions through online payment platforms.