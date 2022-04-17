Shop to impress at Sutraa exhibition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Hyderabad: Sutraa Exhibition is gearing up for a summer fashion special exhibition to be held in Hyderabad on April 28, 29 and 30 at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.

It will showcase exclusive summer special wear along with wedding, lifestyle and designer wear. Designers will also showcase a special collection of jewellery and accessories, among other things.

The chief organisers of Sutraa are Monica Madhyan and Umesh Madhyan. “Sutraa will present a cool collection in floral patterns and summer hues,” they said. The duo added that Sutraa is a brand famous for high-fashion and glamour.

Actor Divya Narni, well-known models and fashion enthusiasts attended the curtain raiser event on Sunday. The organisers announced that all safety precautions will be taken care of during the three-day exhibition.

