Shopkeepers no longer required to ask mobile numbers before generating bills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Are you tired of giving your phone number to shopkeepers after waiting in a long queue, only to be bombarded with unsolicited marketing messages or unwanted sales calls? If so, you’ll be glad to hear that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has issued an advisory to retailers, stating that they are no longer allowed to ask customers for their phone numbers when generating bills.

This advisory was issued in response to complaints from consumers who felt that they were being forced to provide their personal information in order to receive services. The advisory states that retailers who continue to ask for customers’ phone numbers without their consent are engaging in an unfair trade practice.

The Consumer Affairs Secretary, Rohit Kumar Singh, has said that there is no justification for retailers to collect customers’ phone numbers. He has also said that the practice of asking for phone numbers is a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

If you are asked for your phone number by a shopkeeper, you are not obligated to provide it. You can simply say no, and if the shopkeeper refuses to provide you with the services you are requesting, you can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Authority.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has taken this important step to protect the privacy of consumers. By refusing to give your phone number to shopkeepers, you can help to ensure that your personal information is not used for marketing purposes without your consent.

