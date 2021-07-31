Shuttlecock car to cheer PV Sindhu

By | Published: 6:10 pm

Hyderabad: Ever saw a car shaped like a badminton shuttlecock? That’s exactly what city-based innovator and entrepreneur K Sudhakar built and unveiled on Saturday.

To cheer the city’s Olympian PV Sindhu the Shuttlecock Car was unveiled at Country Club on Saturday morning. Looking like a giant shuttlecock, the car was built entirely from scrap and has a top speed of 60 kilometres per hour, according to Sudhakar.

“I wanted to cheer for our champion badminton player PV Sindhu and this is my way of cheering her. Earlier, I made cars shaped like a cricket ball, cricket bat, snooker ball and more whenever a significant match was scheduled and Indian players were contending,” says Sudhakar, adding, “This model has been built using upcycled scrap material and it cost about Rs.40,000 to make. I used an old 150 cc auto-rickshaw engine to power this model.”

The innovator is known for building unique shaped vehicles under his brand Sudha Cars and also has a museum where these are displayed. He is also known for making cars oriented towards a message.

“I use these as my way of giving a message to society. For instance, I made a helmet shaped car to spread awareness on road safety, a condom car for World AIDS Day. Last year, I even made one shaped like the coronavirus to emphasise on the importance of staying safe,” he explains. “This car is my 58th car and I aim to make 100 such cars overall,” he adds.

While the pandemic did affect visitors to his museum, he says it is getting better now. “We reopened our museum last month and the footfalls are slowly picking up. We hope to see more people visiting our museum soon,” says Sudhakar.

Rajeev Reddy, CMD, Country Club, unveiled the car along with Sudhakar and said, “The onus lies on PV Sindhu to take the country’s pride forward and with this unveiling, I wish her the best.”

