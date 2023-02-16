| Siddipet Becomes First Municipality In Ts To Get Three Iso Certificates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is handing over ISO certificates to elected representatives of Siddipet Municipality on Thursday.

Siddipet: Siddipet Municipality has got three ISO certificates for its performance, thus becoming the first municipality in Telangana to bag three ISO certificates.

The civic body ISO 9001:2015 certification for providing facilities and credibility in services, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental conservation and management of waste, and ISO 45001:2018 for the Health and Welfare of the citizens. Following an application, an ISO agency visited Siddipet to examine the facilities. The ISO certificates were handed over to Municipal Chairperson K Manjula and Commissioner Ravindar Reddy by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday evening.

Appreciating the staff, officials and elected representatives during a meeting, Harish Rao said the civic body was dedicating the achievement to its citizens who were playing a key role in making the town clean and hygienic.

The municipality was providing the best drinking water facility apart from creating the best drainage system, he said, adding that it had also built the best roads in the town apart from helping the town become a hub for educational institutions over the years.