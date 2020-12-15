Siddipet Collector asks officials to expedite work on 1,500 2BHK houses

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Siddipet: Siddipet Collector P Venkatrami Reddy instructed officials and contractor to complete works on Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony (R&R) at Mutrajapally on war footing.

During a review meeting with the officials and contractor on Tuesday, the Collector instructed them to rope in the services of additional manpower to fast track the works. He directed them to complete works of at least 1,500 houses in the R&R Colony by the end of December besides completing the underground drainage, septic tank and others. The government is building 2,250 houses for displaced people of Mallanna Sagar oustees in 614 acres.

Reddy asked them to take up works of Sewage Treatment Plant besides completing Elevated Level Surface Reservoir, BT roads, CC roads, electricity lines and Mission Bhagirath works.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .