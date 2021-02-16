Siddipet Collector vents ire over delay in installing drip irrigation systems

By | Published: 12:40 am

Siddpet: Siddipet District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy expressed his ire over the management of Netafim Irrigation Services and Solutions for delaying the installation of drip irrigation in the fields of farmers in Erravalli and Narsannapet villages, the adopted village of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in Siddipet district.

With the objective of improving farmers’ income by installing drip irrigation in as many as 2,766 acres in these two villages, the district administration has roped in Netafim. He asked the management to complete the installation of drip irrigation in leftover 15 per cent of the land within 10 days.

He constituted seven teams making officials from various departments as a members to educate farmers on the drip irrigation system.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .