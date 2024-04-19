Siddipet: Erratic power supply continues to haunt widow even after farmer husband’s suicide over losses

Even after his suicide, his widow had attempted to save the crop by spending Rs 25,000 as the pump set burned out due to an erratic power supply.

Siddipet: Erratic power supply continues to haunt the family of Chiguru Swamy (36) even after his suicide due to losses he incurred in farming. Swamy of Bangla Venkatapur village in Gajwel mandal died by suicide on February 26 after he accumulated losses. He was cultivating paddy in 30 guntas out of his one acre land hoping to get some good harvest. He was left worried as the paddy crop had started withering away as his pump set was burnt out due to volatile power supply.

Even after his suicide, his widow had attempted to save the crop by spending Rs 25,000 as the pump set burned out due to an erratic power supply. Speaking to Telangana Today, his widow Sravanthi (24) recalled that the pump set burned out thrice in last two months. With the help of her brothers and relatives of her husband in the village, she got it repaired by spending Rs 15,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 these three times respectively.

“In the meanwhile, half of the crop had withered out due to irregular power supply”, the teary-eyed Sravanthi said. A resident of Valluru in Wargal mandal, she married Swamy in 2017. She had represented the Medak Softball Team in different tournaments during her school days at the Junior and Sub-junior levels. However, her poverty-ridden parents got her married early.

The couple had two sons – Vamshi (6) and Shanshivesh (3). Since Swamy’s parents passed away long ago, Sravanthi lives alone in her semi-pucca house with her two sons while working as a daily wager in the village. Sravanthi said that the one-acre land was an assigned land that the government gave to Swamy’s grandfather decades ago. Since it was not transferred to his name, she did not get even Rythu Bheema benefit.

The three gunta house site was also not registered in her husband’s name though it was bought by her father-in-law a few decades ago. Even Sravanthi had attempted suicide in April 2023 but survived. She has urged the government to provide a house under government besides providing a source of earning livelihood every day. School teacher, Puli Raju, who has been working on farmer’s suicide for the last two decades, has appealed the government to provide some immediate relief to Sravanthi because she has been finding it difficult to feed her two children every day.