Siddipet gets new Three Town Police Station

Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis has said that they have allotted one Inspector, two Sub-inspectors, ASIs and Head Constables each, 15 Constables, and two women constables to the new Police Station.

By | Published: 4:28 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said the Three Town Police Station in Siddipet would cover the most happening places – IT Tower, industrial corridor, Government Medical College, Surabhi Private Medical College, Collectorate, Police Commissionerate and several other areas besides covering the 80km stretch of Rajv Rahadhari in Siddipet district.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly granted Police Station in a three-floor temporary building at Bakrichepyala on the outskirts of Siddipet town, Harish Rao has said the town was fast expanding because it was getting a number of industries and other projects. “Since the displaced families under Mallanna Sagar and Ranganayaka Sagar were also moving to Siddipet town, the population is expected to touch two lakh very soon,” he said, adding that to meet the increasing needs of the people, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was requested to grant a new police station.

Hailing Telangana Police as the best in the country, the Minister said the State had the highest number of CCTV cameras in the country which helped the Telangana police in cracking the crimes cases easily.

Stating that the Telangana Police are utilizing the technology to optimum, Rao has said tha they have installed CC Cameras across the Siddipet by spending over Rs 7 crore.

Villages Rangadham Pally, Bakrichepyala, Elugupally, Mittapally, Nancharupally, Ensanpally, Ponnala, Kista Sagar, Tadakapally, Boggluabanda, Velkatur, Duddeda, Dargha Bandaram, Ankireddpally, Dhomalapally, Kamammpally, Rampally, Sirsinagandla and Marpagada villages will come under the purview of the newly created Police Station. Inspector A Praveen Kumar taken charge as the first Inspector of the three-town.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy, DCCB Chairman Chitti Devendar Reddy, Municipal Chairman K Rajanarsu, SUDA Chairman M Ravindar Reddy, and Police officials were present.

