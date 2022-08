Siddipet: Man found dead in Akunur tank

Siddipet: A man was found dead in a minor Irrigation tank at Akunur village of Cheriyal Mandal on Sunday.

The deceased was Shanigaram Suresh (35) of Akunur village. Suresh reportedly went missing from his home on Saturday. His body was found floating in the water body Sunday morning.

Cheriyal Police have registered a case. The investigation is on.