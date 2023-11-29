Siddipet police deploys drones to check poll malpractice

The Commissioner said the police would intiate stern action against those caught creating communal violence by displaying any form of symbols or logos.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 AM, Wed - 29 November 23

Representational Image

Siddipet: To check instances of candidates influencing voters with liquor and money, the Siddipet Police have deployed 10 drone cameras.

The videos shot by the drone cameras will be monitored by the respective SHOs, DSPs and Commissioner of Police N Swetha. The Commissioner said there was a system in place to get the police into action within minutes after receiving the information regarding any such activity.

There were 2,632 personnel including Central forces deployed across the district to ensure the polling is conducted smoothly. She asked political parties not to wear any logos or banners to influence the voters on Wednesday and Thursday. Cases would be filed if any party attempted to influence voters offering liquor, toddy or money.

The Commissioner said the police would intiate stern action against those caught creating communal violence by displaying any form of symbols or logos.

The Commissioner also instructed outsiders to leave the district with immediate effect. Stating that they were utilising the technology to optimum to ensure the smooth conduct of polling, Swetha called upon political parties and citizens to cooperate with them in completing the election process peacefully. She said that there were 12 surveillance teams roaming across the district to check the vehicles. The Commissioner had said that 26 model code of conduct teams and 12 flying squad teams were on the job.