Siddipet: Rehabilitation and resettlement cheques distributed to displaced under Gouravelly reservoir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Siddipet: The State government has started issuing rehabilitation and resettlement cheques to the displaced under the Gouravelly reservoir from Friday.

Following directions from Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, revenue officials started issuing the R&R cheques to the displaced. As many as 15 displaced persons turned up at the Husnabad RDO office to receive the cheques.

In a press statement, the Collector said Finance Minister T Harish Rao and MLA V Sathish Kumar had requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to pay the best compensation possible to the displaced. Patil called upon the displaced to come to the RDO office to collect their cheques from Monday onwards.

Appealing to the farmers to cooperate with the government, the Collector said the Gouravelly reservoir, which was being built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, would irrigate over one lakh acres, benefitting over 50,000 farmers in Husnabad area.