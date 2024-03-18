Siddipet: Youngster found dead on farm field

Tigulla Ramesh, son of Balaiah, was found unconscious on Monday morning after which locals rushed him to the Government Hospital in Siddipet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 04:51 PM

Siddipet: A 21-year-old youngster died, allegedly after consuming pesticide, on his agriculture field at Kutigal village of Dhulmitta mandal on Monday.

Tigulla Ramesh, son of Balaiah, was found unconscious on Monday morning after which locals rushed him to the Government Hospital in Siddipet.

He died while undergoing treatment.

A case was registered. Investigation is on.