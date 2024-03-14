Telangana: Youngster uses Maoist ‘writings’ to threaten corporate firm

In the name of Maoists, the accused had attempted to threaten the Hetero management

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 09:00 PM

The Thoguta Police are producing accused before media on Thursday.

Siddipet: Uncovering the truth behind the alleged Maoist wall writings that were recently found in Siddipet district, Thoguta police found that a man had written a banner and on a wall using the name of Maoists just to save his land from being taken over by Hetero Pharmaceuticals Limited.

The banner and wall writings were found on March 10 at Pedda Masanpally village in Thoguta mandal. In the name of Maoists, the accused had attempted to threaten the Hetero management. According to the police, the family of Bonala Raju, 34, who was working as a driver in Hyderabad, had six acres of land at Pedda Masanpally. However, his parents sold four acres and 23 guntas to Hetero in 2014. The family was cultivating in a little over one acre. Since the family had no documents of the land in their possession, the Hetero management allegedly took that land too into their possession. The management of Hetero had refused to leave the piece of land to Raju’s family even after several requests.

The police said that Raju with the support of his friend Yash Ajay Mahat wrote the banner and on the wall to threaten the management on March 9 at midnight. The two were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.