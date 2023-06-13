Siddipet’s youngsters can now get IT jobs near home, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:47 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said qualified youth from Siddipet could now secure software jobs in their own town as the Siddipet IT Tower would be inaugurated on June 15.

Talking to job aspirants after inaugurating a job mela at the Police Convention Centre in Siddipet on Tuesday, the Minister said 15 software companies, which were participating in the job mela, would induct only locals into their companies. Stating that the companies would recruit 718 professionals in the first phase, the Minister said they would hire another 1,000 employees in the second phase.

Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao for granting an IT Tower to Siddipet, he said the IT Tower was built with an outlay of Rs.63 crore. With an objective to expand the IT sector across Telangana, the State government was building IT Towers in second-tier towns across the State. To meet the needs of IT companies, the Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge (TASK), which was hitherto conducting training sessions only in Hyderabad, would conduct the round the year training for software job aspirants at the Siddipet IT Tower, he said, adding that the government had already set up a host of educational institutions in Siddipet to make it a hub for education as well. The opening of the IT Tower opening was the first step towards making Siddipet a hub for employment opportunities too.

Software companies such as OSI Digital, Zolon Tech, Vision Infotech, Amida Edutech, Fixity Tech, innoSoul Inc, Thoron Technologies, BCDC Cloud Centres, Rank IT Services and other companies are participating in the job mela.

