Sikki Reddy sustains injury, out of Uber Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: Indian doubles badminton player from Hyderabad Sikki Reddy suffered an injury forcing her and partner Ashwini Ponappa to withdraw from the upcoming Uber Cup tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 8 to 15. “Sikki Reddy has suffered a Grade 2 Tear of the Abdomen (abdominus rectus) as confirmed by an MRI and has been advised 4-6 week rest by the doctor,” the BAI said.

On Thursday, Sikki posted an update on her injury online saying she would be out of the Uber Cup. “During the recently-concluded BAI Selection Trials, I tore my abdominal muscles (grade II) and therefore will be out of Uber Cup & Badminton Asia Championships. I will be undergoing a period of rest and rehabilitation for the next 4-6 weeks, and look forward to being back on the court really soon,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

“Under the circumstances the said pair has withdrawn from the Uber Cup as well as the upcoming BATC and the selectors have decided to include Simran Singh and Ritika Thakkar in their place as they were fourth in the ranking during the selection trials,” said BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra.

The development comes a day after the BAI announced Indian teams for the upcoming Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Thomas and Uber Cup. The teams were named by BAI following six days of selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

Besides Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa, the 10-member women’s team for the Asian Games and Uber Cup comprised PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Hooda, alongside the other two doubles pairs from the trials — Treesa Jolly-Gayatri P and Tanisha Crasto-Shruti Mishra.

