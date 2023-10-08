Sikkim Flash Floods Live Updates: 25000 People Affected, 2413 Rescued, 140 People Still Missing

A glacial lake burst triggered flash floods and released water from Chungthang Dam, drastically increasing the water level of the Teesta River on October 4th and causing widespread devastation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

A cloudburst above North Sikkim’s Lhonak Lake resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, causing 26 fatalities, including seven soldiers, with over 140 people still missing.

