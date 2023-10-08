Sikkim Flash Floods Live Updates: 25000 People Affected, 2413 Rescued, 140 People Still Missing

A glacial lake burst triggered flash floods and released water from Chungthang Dam, drastically increasing the water level of the Teesta River on October 4th and causing widespread devastation.
A cloudburst above North Sikkim’s Lhonak Lake resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, causing 26 fatalities, including seven soldiers, with over 140 people still missing.
A glacial lake burst triggered flash floods and released water from Chungthang Dam, drastically increasing the water level of the Teesta River on October 4th and causing widespread devastation.