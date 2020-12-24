Simple calculation techniques taught to kids

The school organised various activities which saw children participating in large numbers with zeal and enthusiasm.

By | Published: 6:04 pm

To bring awareness about the contribution made by the renowned Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, students of classes V to VII of Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally celebrated National Mathematics Day virtually on December 22.

The school organised various activities which saw children participating in large numbers with zeal and enthusiasm. Speakers at the event said that Although Mathematics is abstract and theoretical knowledge, it emerges from the real world. They said that Mathematics was the only subject which shows that problems have solutions. Mathematics can be fun, challenging, hands-on and applicable in real life, speakers noted. Teachers also recalled the contribution of Srinivasa Ramanujan to Mathematics.

A quiz on mathematics, a session on simple calculation techniques were conducted for the children. It was a fun-filled and joyful day of learning for students who exhibited unparalleled excitement and actively participated in all activities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .